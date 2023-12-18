A section of the building, which was unoccupied at the time, was damaged during the incident, with the flames appearing to have broken through the corner of the roof above the kitchen.

Café staff posted on Facebook that “with a heavy heart” the establishment would have to close “until further notice”.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames and secure the area, after being called out just before midnight.

No-one was injured during the incident.

The café, which was formerly a toilet block before being converted, opened in February last year.

It is popular with park-goers, with seating inside and outside on a large, paved area.

The café's social media post said: “Good morning everyone. It's with a heavy heart we write this post this morning. We unfortunately have had a fire in the cafe last night.

“Therefore we will be closed until further notice from today. Apologies for any inconvenience, and we will update you all as we get anymore information. Take care everyone, we hope to see you all again soon.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.36pm on Sunday, 17 December to reports of a building fire on Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire within a commercial premises.

“There were no casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow shortly after 12am on Monday, 18 December.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured. Enquiries are ongoing.”