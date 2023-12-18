MAR Hall, the luxury hotel on the banks of the River Clyde in Bishopton, has been acquired out of administration.
The property has been snapped up by Dubai-based Dutco Group, supported by investment and asset management firm Align Partners. A statement said a £15 million investment package has been committed to expand and upgrade the property and reposition it as an international destination.
The deal looks to have safeguarded the future of the hotel after it was plunged into uncertainty when it fell into administration in August.
Business will continue as normal under new ownership, the statement added, with all pre-existing wedding, leisure and business bookings retained.
Nelson Gibb, group chief executive officer at Dutco Group, said: “This is our first hotel acquisition in Scotland which is recognised as a world-class destination for hospitality. This deal is testament to our confidence in Mar Hall and what we believe we can achieve through targeted and creative investment. We are looking forward to working with the Mar Hall team and our partners over the coming years to bring our vision to life.”
Dutco appears to bring significant hospitality experience to the deal, which has included the delivery of its JA branded luxury hotel properties in Dubai, Maldives and Seychelles and Marriot brand in the US.
The deal is also the latest in a string of hospitality acquisitions by Align Partners, following recent refurbishments at The Morrison Dublin, Curio Collection by Hilton, Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa in Liverpool, and Powerscourt House & Gardens in Enniskerry, Ireland.
Chris King, managing director at Align Partners, added: “Mar Hall has strong fundamentals which made this hotel a solid proposition for us. In addition to its physical assets, its striking setting, coupled with its previous reputation for excellence, position it well for redevelopment. Our vision is to ensure it reaches its full potential and can compete with Scotland’s best 5-star hotels, restoring its luxury country club reputation.
“As we embark on our aspirations, the hotel remains open for business and the wedding calendar will continue as scheduled.”
Kris Aspin, head of EY Scotland’s turnaround and restructuring team said: “We are delighted to secure the future of Mar Hall. We received an exceptional level of interest in the resort from around the world, underlining the attractiveness of premium Scottish hospitality assets and Mar Hall’s significant potential. We are very grateful to the loyal team at Mar Hall for their support and we wish them and the new owners all the best for the future.”
