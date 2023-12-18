Forecasters have said there may be a “danger to life” from flying debris when high winds hit Scotland this week.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for the whole of the country on Thursday, with gusts of up to 80mph predicted to batter many areas.
The warning, which lasts for 24 hours from Midnight on the 21st, has been put in place across an area from John O’Groats to Manchester.
READ MORE: Pictures as snow falls in parts of Scotland
Winds are likely to reach between 50-60mph inland, with stronger gusts of around 70-80mph predicted on the coasts.
The Met Office says this could lead to travel disruption on roads and rail, while ferry services are also likely to be affected.
READ MORE: Scotland's workers are still weathering the storm after COP28
Forecasters are also warning of danger on the coast, with the winds likely to generate large waves.
The warning states: “There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) December 18, 2023
Strong winds across central and northern areas of the UK
Thursday 0000 – 2359
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Z2OIi53HCd
“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris. There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel