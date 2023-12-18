Forecasters have said there may be a “danger to life” from flying debris when high winds hit Scotland this week.  

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for the whole of the country on Thursday, with gusts of up to 80mph predicted to batter many areas.  

The warning, which lasts for 24 hours from Midnight on the 21st, has been put in place across an area from John O’Groats to Manchester. 

Winds are likely to reach between 50-60mph inland, with stronger gusts of around 70-80mph predicted on the coasts. 

The Herald:

The Met Office says this could lead to travel disruption on roads and rail, while ferry services are also likely to be affected.  

Forecasters are also warning of danger on the coast, with the winds likely to generate large waves.  

The warning states: “There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs 

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties 

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris. There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.” 