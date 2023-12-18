The warning, which lasts for 24 hours from Midnight on the 21st, has been put in place across an area from John O’Groats to Manchester.

READ MORE: Pictures as snow falls in parts of Scotland

Winds are likely to reach between 50-60mph inland, with stronger gusts of around 70-80mph predicted on the coasts.

The Met Office says this could lead to travel disruption on roads and rail, while ferry services are also likely to be affected.

READ MORE: Scotland's workers are still weathering the storm after COP28

Forecasters are also warning of danger on the coast, with the winds likely to generate large waves.

The warning states: “There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across central and northern areas of the UK



Thursday 0000 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Z2OIi53HCd — Met Office (@metoffice) December 18, 2023

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris. There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.”