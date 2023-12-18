Yesterday Baroness Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman appeared on the BBC1 programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg – an interview The Herald’s Alison Rowat described as “a train wreck with Christmas bells on”.
But was the BBC right to give Baroness Mone such a platform? Today, one reader argues not.
Morag Campbell of Glasgow writes:
"Was Laura Kuenssberg's Baroness Mone interview, which had great similarity to the Prince Andrew interview, acceptable to the public? Is this propping up of one side of ongoing legal processes and disputes the balanced reporting expected from the BBC whose service we are forced to pay for?
The whole situation where people in positions of power were invited to join a "VIP lane" to provide goods and profit from a dire situation was wrong. A greater display of avarice is hard to bring to mind. The behaviour of Baroness Mone and her husband, who seem to have spent this summer rehearsing their performance, in my opinion, is unacceptable. The BBC should not be allowing these privileged people further privilege by presenting this to the general population.
The BBC's position needs to be questioned. Is this to be allowed to become a thing: the rich are to be allowed to use the BBC to present a defence for potential wrongdoing that is under investigation by legal processes in our society?
The whole situation is unacceptable and unbelievable. It is time to lose the House of Lords and scrutinise profiteering in our NHS."
