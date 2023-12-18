An airline and holiday company has launched last-minute winter sunshine deals from Scotland.
Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said it is offering travellers deals into January to The Algarve, Antalya, Costa Blanca and Lanzarote, "offering ten hours or more of sunshine per day".
The airline and holiday company said: "The days may be short and gloomy in the UK, but the likes of The Algarve, Antalya, Costa Brava and Lanzarote boast up to 11 hours of dazzling sunlight per day in January, giving that sunshine fix."
It added: "The shortest day of the year is approaching in the UK, and with a measly seven hours and 49 minutes of sunlight this winter solstice, Jet2holidays has some fantastic last-minute deals available this January, offering holidaymakers the chance to jet away to the sunshine and enjoy longer days and warmer temperatures."
It added: "When travelling with Jet2holidays this winter, customers can enjoy all the benefits of an ATOL protected package holiday, including two-five star accommodation choices, award-winning customer service, in-resort customer helpers and transfers, as well as return flights with Jet2.com and a 22kg baggage allowance.
"The UK’s largest tour operator is providing the warmth and sunshine through its unmissable winter sale, offering £50 off per person on all holidays booked through Jet2holidays from now until March 31."
It said temperatures in January are expected to reach up to 20°C in Jet2holidays’ most sought-after winter destinations across Europe and the Mediterranean.
In one sample package by Jet2holidays to Antalya in Turkey, Area, seven nights all-inclusive departing from Glasgow on January 27 is priced at £469 per person based on two sharing.
Jet2holidays said: "Antalya’s stunning natural landscape and ancient ruins dazzle in the sunlight for ten hours a day throughout the pleasant Winter season. Marvel at the sensational coastline views whilst lazing on Turkey’s finest beaches.
"With amazing ancient ruins to visit as well, Antalya combines chilled out itineraries with an abundance of culture and cuisine."
It also pointed other destinations adding: "Portugal’s south coast provides natural beauty, offering long days in the sunshine at a laidback pace.
"Take your pick from strolling along Blue Flag beaches, teeing off on the golf courses and exploring traditional towns at a comfortable temperature of 17°C. Once the sun sets, the Algarve’s nightlife, full of charming restaurants and buzzing bars, creates a vibrant atmosphere."
Jet2holidays added: "Throughout the years, the Costa Blanca has rightfully maintained its label as a cherished Spanish resort for British holidaymakers to indulge in year-round getaways. For a more adventurous trip, choose between cycling through the countryside, exploring medieval sites and mastering water sports."
