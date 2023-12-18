Motorists across Scotland have been warned of major disruption on Monday after crashes forced the closure of both the A83 and the M8 motorway.
Drivers were alerted to the closure of the A83 just north of Inveraray around 10.15am on Monday morning.
Police are en-route to the scene and a Heli-Med has been requested, Traffic Scotland said.
A 60-mile diversion is in place for drivers:
Northbound - In Inveraray, turn left onto A819 and then follow the road until Dalmally – Turn right onto the A85 and continue until Tyndrum – Turn right onto A82 and continue until Crianlarich – Turn right onto A82 and follow the road until Tarbet – Turn right onto the A83 and thereafter follow permanent signing. Distance: 59.9 miles.
Southbound - Westbound traffic to turn about and continue eastbound on the A83 to Tarbet – Turn left onto the A82 and follow the road until Crianlarich – Turn left onto the A82 and continue until Tyndrum – Turn left onto the A85 and follow the road until Dalmally – Turn Left onto the A819 and follow the road to Inveraray. Thereafter follow permanent signing. Distance: 59.9 miles.
At around 10.30am, motorists were also alerted to the closure of the M8 Westbound at Junction 1 (Hermiston Gait) due to a 'serious collision'.
Police remain on the scene and the carriageway is expected to be closed for some time, Traffic Scotland said.
People heading to Edinburgh Airport have been advised to leave with plenty extra time.
The Herald has contacted Police Scotland for comment.
