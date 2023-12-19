The appointment comes at the conclusion of a difficult year which saw the company beset by challenges linked to the upgrade of a stock ordering system in May, resulting in a €22 million hit to the bottom line in the first half.

Former chief executive David Forde stepped down with immediate effect on the day the problems were announced to the market in May, and has since been replaced by Patrick McMahon, C&C’s former chief financial officer.

However, C&C signalled at the end of October that it was well on the road to recovery following the IT upheaval, which disrupted supplies of wine and spirits from its Matthew Clark and Bibendum businesses to bars, restaurants, and hotels across the UK. It cited a “robust performance” in Scotland and Ireland by Tennent’s and Magners, which delivered revenue growth of 9.1% in the six months ended August 31.

READ MORE: Tennent's Lager chief quits with immediate effect

The company, which also owns Magners Irish Cider, said yesterday that Ralph Findlay, who has served as executive chair since May, will revert to the role of non-executive chair following a short transition period after Mr Andrea joins.

Mr Andrea, who served Marston’s for more than 20 years in a variety of senior roles, and steered the business through the pandemic, said: “C&C is a business that I know and have admired throughout my career in the industry. The group’s combination of iconic brands and market-leading distribution capability is unique, and I look forward to bringing my expertise and working with the entire C&C team to support the growth of the business in the years ahead.”

Mr McMahon said: “Andrew brings a rare depth of experience within our industry to C&C, and we are delighted to welcome him to the business. We continue to focus on building C&C as the premium drinks and distribution business in the UK and Irish markets. Andrew will bring invaluable expertise and insight to our team and help deliver on that ambition.”