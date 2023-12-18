Housebuilder Miller Homes has acquired a 45-acre site near Glasgow and revealed its plans to build 182 three, four and five-bedroom energy-efficient homes.
The development site at Hallside, six miles south-east of Glasgow, is on the eastern side of Cambuslang.
Work is due to start next spring, with the first homes ready in spring 2025.
Miller Homes said: “Cambuslang has been a highly successful location for Miller Homes over the last 15 years, with its most recent development, Newton Fields, nearing completion. This latest land purchase will strengthen Miller Homes' presence in the region and meet the demand for local housing for the next five years.”
Andrew McArthur, regional operations director for Miller Homes covering the west of Scotland, said: “South Lanarkshire has always been a desirable place for house buyers, with demand increasing over recent years as people recognise its perfect blend of urban living with exceptional connectivity.
“This new acquisition adds to the flourishing mix of new communities across the region and allows us to meet the demand for high-quality family homes.”
