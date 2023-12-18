Anas Sarwar has praised a veteran Scottish Labour councillor in Fife who was forced to stand down as a potential general election candidate because of concerns over the “sexy and satanic” content in his novels.
The party boss described Altany Craik as a friend.
However, he said as party leader he had no input into the decision.
The selection for the Glenrothes constituency was suspended last week, with Councillor Craik issuing a statement saying he was withdrawing for “family reasons”.
However, the Courier reported that the Westminster hopeful was directed to stand down because of party reservations about his novels.
A source told the paper: “They’re saying he’s not a suitable candidate because his books are too sexy and satanic.”
The decision sparked outrage among local activists.
Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh also criticised the decision. He told the Courtier: “Barbara Cartland‘s novels would be too sexy and satanic for Starmer’s Labour Party.”
Mr Craik’s novels, which he publishes independently, include a series set in Scotland featuring a psychic priest named Father Andrew Steel.
The books follow the Catholic medium as he investigates murders, helping police with his special powers.
An Amazon review of the second novel in the series, In the Shadow of St Giles, claims it has "graphic descriptions of gore, mutilation, rape, and foul language."
"But getting past that, it is a worthwhile read," it adds.
Mr Sarwar was asked about the row while speaking to journalists during a visit to Hampden in Glasgow.
“Altany Craik has been a fantastic and is a fantastic Labour councillor,” he said.
“He's been a great activist and supporter of the Labour Party for many, many years.
“He does a fantastic job for his constituents. I'm sure he'll continue to do that fantastic job for his constituents.
“In terms of who decided to withdraw and what, to be honest with you, I wouldn't know the answer to that. As far as I'm aware, he wasn't sacked from any kind of selection process etc.”
Mr Sarwar said selection matters were the responsibility of the a sub-committee of the party’s ruling NEC, and a local procedures committee.
“For me, whether you're the leader, whether you're a candidate for MP, a candidate for MSP, it is the party members and local people that decide whether you should be a candidate or not, whether you are worthy to stand as a candidate or not.
“This is a matter for the subgroup of the Scottish Executive Committee and it's a matter for the procedures committee. But you know, in terms of my own relationship with Altany, he's a friend. He's a fantastic local councillor. He's a great representative of the Labour Party.”
