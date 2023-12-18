The special one-off programme also saw the debut of Glasgow-based architect Danny Campbell who joined as a new judge alongside interior designers, Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale.

Home to Katie and Jamie Morris, their six-year-old daughter Beth and Frida the cat, Bay Tree House in Edinburgh embraces a fun-filled, hand-made and colourful approach to Christmas which the judges said was proof that decorations 'needn't cost the earth'.

With creativity at the heart of the homeowners' Christmas designs, Katie loves nothing more than hand-crafting her own stockings and decorations with a little help from Beth and Jamie and said crafting had helped her cope with chronic anxiety.

The home features hand-crafted colourful paperchains and stockings; home-made decorations crafted with remnants of wallpaper, fabric and paint leftovers; and an ‘Elf’ breakfast scene, inspired by the movie, featuring a mini train set, spaghetti, waffles and sweet treats.

READ MORE: Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year finalists revealed

Judge, Anna Campbell Jones said: "I cannot think of a more magical house for a child to wake up in at Christmas."

Homeowner Katie Morris said the family was "blown away" by the result.

She said: "It feels surreal, like a dream and very exciting. All the houses were beautiful and all so different.

“It was lovely meeting the judges. They are so friendly, enthusiastic and kind, making us feel at ease.

"Banjo made me laugh lots saying “You’ve won baby!” - he is exactly the person you see on TV. I think Danny in particular loved the ‘Elf’ breakfast as he has young children himself.

"Anna loved our use of fabric, wallpaper and paint scraps and was asking how we’d made our floral arrangements. Banjo even asked if we could adopt him so he could live in our home.

READ MORE: Former Greenock courthouse wows the judges in BBC show festive special

“We’re very proud to have the colourful winning trophy centre stage in our living room on our book shelf – it looks very much at home."

Interior designer, Anna Campbell Jones said: “Bay Tree House is a joyful example of a home decorated not only with masses of individuality but sustainably too, with lots of brilliant homemade ideas to steal.

"It’s a riot of rainbow colours that works perfectly with the design of the home whilst utterly transforming it for the festive season."

Interior designer and SCHOTY judge Banjo Beale said: “Handmade, homespun and full of fun, Bay Tree House is a perfect little Christmas home and, like the best presents, gives nothing away from the outside.

"Christmas needn’t cost the earth and this place proves it using remnant fabric and paper as decorations – a pure joy.”

Read Alison Rowat's SCHOTY Review: Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year a hoot and a hit

New judge, architect Danny Campbell, adds: “Bay Tree House has a unique Christmas feel, beating the foraged and the flamboyant to the title.

"It had the architectural whimsy of a basement conversion and a handcrafted continuity throughout the home to make any parent jealous.

"It was a truly joyful and cleverly designed space with a sprinkling of childishness that really hit the spot."

The other finalists were 1880s Apartment in Greenock, a former courthouse turned luxury home, which was likened to a "a banker's office in New York City".

Beit al Milad in Auchterarder was also shortlisted, which is owned by Lebanese couple Flo and Paul Gebara. The property has no less than 34 Christmas trees and the couple have previously opened it up to the public to raise funds for children's hospice charity CHAS.

Hops Cottage, a former workers' cottage in Glasgow's west end, owned by Scarlett Mack and her husband Gerry McLaughlin also made the final with judges praising the Nordic-inspired, sustainable decorations including hand-made garlands and floral centrepieces.

Extravagant, glitzy and glamorous, Laura and husband Andrew’s modern property in East Renfrewshire was described as the ultimate Christmas party house with neon signs and showstopping table settings.

Scotland’s Home Of The Year, which is produced by IWC Media, will return to BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer for a sixth series in 2024.