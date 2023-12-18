The hotel's renaming to Seaton House is said to be a meaningful tribute to its past, which dates back to 1864.

The revival of the building's original name, Seaton House, has been chosen to demonstrate a “commitment to preserving a cherished piece of the town's history, bringing its storied legacy full circle”.

With ​​​40 luxury bedrooms and three suites, guests at the Victorian townhouse will be able to choose a sea or garden view, with five rooms including their own private terrace.

Nearby is both St Andrews Bay and West Sands beach, which famously appeared in a pivotal scene from the 1981 movie, Chariots of Fire.

Valor Hospitality Partners a global, full-service hotel management company in partnership with US based Links Collection , will operate Seaton House.

Euan McGlashan, global co-founder and chief executive officer, Valor Hospitality Partners said: “Having lived away from Scotland for over 30 years, it is a thrill to be back working on such an incredible project in the beautiful St Andrews.

“Our wonderful owners have been intimately involved in all the design details, ensuring their love of hospitality and golf, particularly in Scotland and Ireland, is projected in a way that is residential in feel with a very distinct sense of place and all the modern conveniences our guests will expect.

“The town of St Andrews has been supportive all along and we are eager to make the local residents very proud of Seaton House.”

The culinary experience at Seaton House will come from renowned Scottish Chef Roy Brett, of Ondine Oyster & Grill in Edinburgh, marking the restaurant's first venture outside of the capital city.

Ondine St Andrews will be a key feature of the hotel, alongside an all-day restaurant, bar, and lounge, with a menu that’s celebrates local produce with a selection of expertly curated wines, crafted cocktails and whiskies.

Mr McGlashan continued: “The incredible food and beverage offerings are aimed at guests and locals alike, and we hope that Ondine becomes a fan favourite in the town.”

The new hotel will reportedly create approximately 70 jobs for the town, including the appointment of a General Manager to lead the team.

There are also plans to support the local economy by partnering with the producers in the local area.

Jonathan Harper, managing partner of the Links Collection said: “While Seaton House is the closest hotel to the first tee of the world-famous Old Course, it is also the perfect home base with many Championship courses nearby.

“In addition to the six St Andrews Links courses, guests can also enjoy Kingsbarns, Carnoustie, Dumbarnie, and many others, all within a 25-miles of Seaton House.

“With all the comforts of home, yet highly personalised service, Seaton House will be a sanctuary for those looking to unwind and relax away from the stresses of everyday life.

“We are humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to be a small part of the St Andrews community and to breathe new life into this historic property.

“We are eagerly awaiting the chance to host our friends and guests at Seaton House, as there are few things in life more enjoyable than watching people experience the magic of St Andrews.”