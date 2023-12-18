First look photos and a new name have today been revealed for a five-star boutique hotel in St Andrews.
Previously known as the Scores Hotel, Seaton House will open in Autumn next year, overlooking the Royal & Ancient clubhouse and the first tee on golf’s ‘most hallowed ground’, the Old Course.
The hotel's renaming to Seaton House is said to be a meaningful tribute to its past, which dates back to 1864.
The revival of the building's original name, Seaton House, has been chosen to demonstrate a “commitment to preserving a cherished piece of the town's history, bringing its storied legacy full circle”.
READ MORE: Do good things really come in threes? Our review of SUSHISAMBA at W Edinburgh
With 40 luxury bedrooms and three suites, guests at the Victorian townhouse will be able to choose a sea or garden view, with five rooms including their own private terrace.
Nearby is both St Andrews Bay and West Sands beach, which famously appeared in a pivotal scene from the 1981 movie, Chariots of Fire.
Valor Hospitality Partners a global, full-service hotel management company in partnership with US based Links Collection, will operate Seaton House.
Euan McGlashan, global co-founder and chief executive officer, Valor Hospitality Partners said: “Having lived away from Scotland for over 30 years, it is a thrill to be back working on such an incredible project in the beautiful St Andrews.
“Our wonderful owners have been intimately involved in all the design details, ensuring their love of hospitality and golf, particularly in Scotland and Ireland, is projected in a way that is residential in feel with a very distinct sense of place and all the modern conveniences our guests will expect.
“The town of St Andrews has been supportive all along and we are eager to make the local residents very proud of Seaton House.”
The culinary experience at Seaton House will come from renowned Scottish Chef Roy Brett, of Ondine Oyster & Grill in Edinburgh, marking the restaurant's first venture outside of the capital city.
Ondine St Andrews will be a key feature of the hotel, alongside an all-day restaurant, bar, and lounge, with a menu that’s celebrates local produce with a selection of expertly curated wines, crafted cocktails and whiskies.
Mr McGlashan continued: “The incredible food and beverage offerings are aimed at guests and locals alike, and we hope that Ondine becomes a fan favourite in the town.”
READ MORE: 'On the edge of crisis': Leading restaurant owners join call for hospitality support
The new hotel will reportedly create approximately 70 jobs for the town, including the appointment of a General Manager to lead the team.
There are also plans to support the local economy by partnering with the producers in the local area.
Jonathan Harper, managing partner of the Links Collection said: “While Seaton House is the closest hotel to the first tee of the world-famous Old Course, it is also the perfect home base with many Championship courses nearby.
“In addition to the six St Andrews Links courses, guests can also enjoy Kingsbarns, Carnoustie, Dumbarnie, and many others, all within a 25-miles of Seaton House.
“With all the comforts of home, yet highly personalised service, Seaton House will be a sanctuary for those looking to unwind and relax away from the stresses of everyday life.
“We are humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to be a small part of the St Andrews community and to breathe new life into this historic property.
“We are eagerly awaiting the chance to host our friends and guests at Seaton House, as there are few things in life more enjoyable than watching people experience the magic of St Andrews.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here