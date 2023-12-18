He said the prospect of further tax rises in the Holyrood budget was “very disappointing”, prompting SNP finance secretary Shona Robison to say he had “a bit of a cheek”.

Mr Sunak's intervention points to the Tories making tax a dividing line in the clutch of seats they are defending against the SNP at the general election.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last month cut National Insurance from 12 to 10% UK-wide from January, and gave 75% business rates relief for retail, hospitality and leisure in England.

However the UK’s overall tax burden is still predicted to rise in each of the next five years to a post-war high of 38% of GDP.

Ms Robison is expected to use her budget to increase income tax on higher earners in response to a £1.5billion black hole in the 2024/25 figures created by high inflation and policy choices such as generous public sector pay deals and a £300m council tax freeze.

She has also yet to say whether she will follow Westminster’s lead on business rates relief despite intense lobbying from the sectors involved.

Mr Yousaf has expressed interest in an STUC plan to create a new 44p income tax band on earnings between £75,000 and the top rate threshold of £125,140.

Economists at the Fraser of Allander Institute at Strathclyde University estimate this will raise just £41m, as most of the potential income would be lost through people actively avoiding it.

It means Ms Robison, who has blamed a lack of money from Westminster for the situation, is likely to raise more tax in other ways and make deep spending cuts.

People earning more than £28,000 in Scotland already pay more income tax than their counterparts in England and Wales because of choices made at Holyrood.

On a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Mr Sunak said his government had set out a “very clear direction of travel” by giving tax cuts to workers and employers.

He said: “Scotland is already the highest taxed part of the UK and the Scottish Government has received record funding from the UK Government – an extra half a billion just the other week in the autumn statement.

‘It’s important now that the Scottish Government take responsibility for their finances.

“What we are able to do, because we’ve managed public spending sensibly, is deliver a tax cut for everyone in Scotland and across the UK.

“The rate of national insurance is going to be cut from 12% to 10% from January, which will deliver a typical person in work a tax cut worth £450.

“We are providing significant discounts on business rates, 75% for those retailers, restaurants, all those hospitality and leisure businesses up and down our high streets, town centres and villages.

“That has not been replicated by the Scottish Government.

“At a time when small businesses provide ultimately the bulk of the jobs for people, it's important that we support them. That's what we're doing.

“But again, the Scottish Government have made a choice not to use the money that they've been given because of that to support small businesses.”

He added: “I want to cut taxes for people and that's what we are doing.

“There's a very clear difference here.

“Ultimately, the Scottish Government needs to explain why it's choosing a different path which is one of higher tax for both people and businesses.

“I don’t think it’s the right approach because I think we should be cutting taxes, not raising them.”

Speaking to the media after thanking service personnel for their work over the festive period, Mr Sunak dodged questions about the general election expected next year.

Asked if his focus on the north east meant the Tories had written off their chances in the central belt, he said: "No, I mean I'm here today to say thank you to our troops.

"I wanted to express personally my gratitude to them."

Asked if he was afraid of an electoral wipe out for the Scottish Tories, he said: “No, I’m not actually.

"We remain very confident about both what we’re accomplishing and delivering in Scotland and the response that we’re getting from people on the ground.”

Visiting a community cafe in Broxburn, West Lothian, Ms Robison hit back at the PM.

She said: “What we have done in those tough choices [on the budget] is to prioritise investment in public services. That is something the UK Government has not done.

“Our values, first and foremost, are about making sure we sustain our public services.”

She said the cut in National Insurance was “pre-election positioning by the Tories, entirely at the expense of public services”.

Insisting that “these are not our values or our priorities”, the Deputy First Minister added: “What I would say to Rishi Sunak is he has got a bit of a cheek, pitching up in Scotland to say anything given his autumn statement is deprioritising public spending.”

The Scottish Retail Consortium reiterated its call to avoid business rates rises, adding: “The First Minister has taken several positive steps over the last six months to improve the relationship with Scotland’s business community. This budget will give businesses the opportunity to assess exactly how deep that commitment will run.

“We hope the Scottish Government will take the pragmatic decisions needed to protect private sector jobs and commercial investment and prioritise economic growth.”