A passenger plane declared an emergency shortly after take off from Glasgow Airport after smoke was spotted in the cabin.
Jet2 flight LS-161 was climbing out of Glasgow en route to Geneva on Saturday morning (December 16) when the forward galley oven began to emit smoke.
Flight tracking data showed the plane - a Boeing 737-800 - turning back towards Glasgow over Cumnock in East Ayrshire after a 'Squawk 770' was declared.
7700 is a squawk code that is reserved for emergency situations and immediately alerts Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other units that the aircraft squawking 7700 is in distress. It may be assigned by Air Traffic Control or the pilots may decide to enter it into their transponder themselves.
The plane then landed safely back at Glasgow Airport around 30 minutes after departure.
Passengers were then able to continue their journey to Geneva on an alternative aircraft, the airline said.
Earlier today, jet2 flight #LS161 declared an emergency and returned to Glasgow due to a technical issue https://t.co/eiqRd0ySV5 @RadarBoxCom pic.twitter.com/kU4Ve8yMMA— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) December 16, 2023
A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS161 followed procedure and returned to Glasgow Airport on Saturday 16 December after a minor fault with the oven in the forward galley created some smoke.
"The aircraft landed safely and customers continued their journey to Geneva on a replacement aircraft.”
The incident came less than 24 hours after another Jet2 flight declared an emergency whilst on its descent into Glasgow Airport.
The Jet2 flight departed from César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport at 3:18pm local time on Friday bound for Glasgow.
Flight tracking data indicates that the plane declared a 'Squawk 770' while flying over the Irish Sea at around 7:05pm.
The airline later confirmed that a priority landing was requested due to a passenger requiring medical attention.
