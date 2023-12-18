Cala Homes has submitted a planning application to East Renfrewshire Council seeking to build 346 homes in Barrhead.
The housebuilder is looking to build the houses on land adjacent to Balgraystone Road and Springfield Road.
Cala Homes said: “The application outlines plans for 346 new homes, helping to address the demand for high-quality and sustainable properties in the region. The site was originally allocated for residential development as part of the Barrhead South strategic development opportunity in the adopted East Renfrewshire local development plan.”
The housebuilder said the application was expected to be determined in early 2024.
It added that, should it receive the green light, groundworks would commence later next year.
Cala declared that, if successful, the development would “deliver a broad mix of housing types including terraced, semi-detached and detached homes, from two-bedroom starter homes to five-bedroomed properties”.
It added: “Plans also include provision for a neighbourhood retail facility which could serve the residents of the proposed development and current residents in the surrounding area.”
The housebuilder observed the site would “also be well connected by public transport thanks to the recently announced Balgray train station, situated off Balgraystone Road, serving as an additional stop on the Neilston line”.
A proposal of application notice was submitted by Cala to East Renfrewshire Council on July 31 and the housebuilder subsequently undertook what it described as “a thorough community consultation exercise”.
This included a first-stage public consultation event on August 30, where 72 people attended to learn about the proposed development.
Cala said: “Encouragingly, from the feedback received, 69% of people were in support of the plans.”
It added that a second event held on September 28 attracted 58 attendees, with representatives from the project team on hand to “answer questions and encourage feedback on the proposals”.
Gillian Hessett, land manager at Cala Homes (West), said: “Barrhead has benefited from a range of successful regeneration initiatives in recent years so we are excited to present our proposals for the final part of the strategic development area.
"The delivery of the Aurs Road project and the new Balgray station, funded by City Deal, add to the attractiveness of the location in addition to the fantastic array of new homes, green space and landscaping."
She added: “We have a longstanding commitment to creating sustainable developments that directly serve the needs of communities. If approved, the development will bring local benefit and we are confident that East Renfrewshire Council will share our vision.”
