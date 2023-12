Travelling in their Nissan Ariya electric car they arrived at the South Pole on December 15.

The couple, from Aberdeen, have spent several years preparing for the Pole to Pole expedition, which they hoped would help raise awareness about climate change.

In a post on social media they said: “We made it! After a tough and testing final leg of the expedition in Antarctica, we have finally finished.

“We arrived at the geographic and ceremonial South Poles on December 15 2023.

“We are the first people in history to take an electric car (Nissan Ariya) and go from the 1823 Magnetic Pole to the South Pole in Antarctica.”

The couple slept in a tent on the roof of their Nissan SUV (Image: Chris and Julie Ramsey)

They added: “Six years ago the idea and dream behind this expedition with purpose was born. Many thought it was crazy. Today that dream has come true.

“Trust your crazy idea, we are testament that dreams can come true if you work hard enough and never give up on your dreams.”

The couple said they hope to have inspired and educated people about the truths of electric mobility and debunked “common myths” surrounding electric vehicles (EVs).

They said: “EVs are capable, they are fun and exciting to drive, they are reliable and resilient and, more importantly, kinder to our planet” and they added: “Never be afraid to push the boundaries.”