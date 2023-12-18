On attendance, two women were found deceased in the home.

Police said the deaths are being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Wednesday, 13 December 2023, police were called to a house in Caponflat Crescent, Haddington, after concern was raised for the occupants within. On attendance, two women were found deceased in the home.

"At this time, police are treating their deaths as unexplained but not suspicious, however enquiries are ongoing.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."