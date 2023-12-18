Questions were raised over the impact of resettling species on other animals who are already living in the area - in this case on fish and river life who may be affected by beavers building dams and generally disrupting their habitat.

The investigation which prompted the changes was brought about after a local community group raised concerns over the potential negative impact of the arrival of seven beavers in Loch Lomond on other species living in the riverbed.

It was raised that beavers building dams could have adverse effects on the habitats of European protected species living there including Atlantic salmon, and brook and river lamprey.

The investigation looked into the translocation of the beavers, handled by NatureScot - specifically how the appropriate assessment stage of the Habitats Regulation Appraisal (HRA) was followed, as well as the securing of mitigation measures to prevent adverse impacts on protected species.

It brought more conclusions than just how the fish in Loch Lomond had been impacted by the beavers, finding systematic issues in NatureScot’s guidance for translocation. It was deemed “not suitably robust” to protect the integrity of European sites, which is a requirement of the HRA.

NatureScot has a licence to translocate beavers in Scotland when their presence is causing an adverse impact to other species.

Landowners can apply to the body to have beavers translocated to them, as an alternative to culling them.

The Scottish Government announced a policy of actively promoting translocation in August 2021, as a means by which to support the expansion of the beaver population and to help them establish a presence in Scotland beyond where natural expansion would allow them to reach in the short term.

Earlier this month, a licence application was approved to release up to six beaver families in Cairngorms National Park.

It was the first return of the animals to the Cairngorms after an absence of more than 400 years.

Last year, the Scottish Beaver Strategy was introduced to be in place until 2045, expanding their presence in the country.

The report into the strategy said: “This expansion could make an important contribution to Scotland’s reputation, both nationally and internationally, as a country taking positive steps to address biodiversity and climate emergencies.”

Translocation work is an important part of the strategy. One of the goals with respect to translocation over the next decade is to “develop a considered and dynamic approach to beaver conservation translocations to new areas to maximise benefits and minimise conflict with humans and existing biodiversity.”

Beavers have Favourable Conservation Status in Scotland.

Mark Roberts, Chief Executive of ESS, said: “On investigation, the representation from the community group uncovered a wider issue of the need for more robust implementation of Habitat Regulation Appraisals in assessing the introduction of new species into protected areas.

“NatureScot has taken reasonable steps to address the concerns raised in respect of how it implements its duties.

ESS would like to thank the community group for raising their concerns and NatureScot for its assistance in resolving this matter.