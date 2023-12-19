North Lanarkshire is the "most broken" local authority in Scotland, according to a report from a new think tank.
According to index which ranks councils by looking at 13 different indicators, including the NHS, education and policing, the least broken council area in the country is Shetland, followed by Renfrewshire.
The index was devised by the New Britain Project as part of their Broken Britain study, and released today to coincide with the Scottish Goverment's budget.
The indicators were broken down into three topics: “health emergency” which looked at NHS performance; “forgotten generation”, which looked at education attainment and absences along with young people’s mental health services; and “crumbling communities”, which looked at crime clear-up rates, food insecurity, the number of derelict buildings and the number of roads requiring maintenance.
Three councils: Orkney, Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles) and Argyll and Bute – were not included in the rankings, because “data was not always available”, the think tank said.
North Lanarkshire, according to the findings, ranked 25th in health, 28 in the “forgotten generation” category and 24th in “crumbling communities”.
Glasgow – the largest local authority in the country, ranked second lowest – while both health and education and young people’s services were in 16th – infrastructure was dead last, according to the think tank.
Falkirk, meanwhile was in 27th place, ranking the same in health and children’s issues and 14th in infrastructure.
The Scottish rankings were released separately to the UK-wide study undertaken by the think tank due to differences in reporting statistics.
Anna McShane, the director of the New Britain Project, said: “As Scotland faces a crucial budget announcement, our Broken Britain Index sheds light on the urgent need for transparent and comparable data.
“With public services varying greatly across Scotland and the UK, it’s vital the Scottish Government provide clear and comprehensive information.
“This is crucial for addressing the challenges in essential services, which are now more critical than ever.
“Transparency shouldn’t be an option – it’s a necessity for a Scotland striving for accountability and genuine progress.”
The Scottish Government disputed the figures.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said “This is incorrect. Differences between Scottish Government data on local government finance are a reflection of the fact that the functions of local authorities here differ widely from other parts of the UK.
“The Deputy First Minister has made clear that Scotland is facing the most challenging budget settlement since devolution as a result of sustained high inflation and a UK Government autumn statement that failed to deliver the investment needed in Scotland’s public services.
“The Scottish Government has increased the resources available to local government in 2023-24 by more than £793 million, a real-terms increase of £376 million or 3%, compared to the 2022-23 budget figures.
“Work is also ongoing with Cosla to establish a new fiscal framework for councils through the Verity House Agreement, a landmark agreement that is forging a stronger partnership between the Scottish Government and local councils through the spirit of collaboration and engagement.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel