The driver of the Corsa, a 24-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed. Formal identification is still to take place.

The 67-year-old female driver of the Audi and a 64-year-old female passenger were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Police Sergeant Martin Cunningham of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened. Sadly, this young woman lost her life, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible."