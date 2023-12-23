MUSIC
Skerryvore, O2 Academy, Edinburgh, Friday
What better way to see out the year than in the company of Skerryvore, who bring their potent fusion of folk, trad, pop and rock to Edinburgh next Friday. The band’s latest album, Tempus, has been a huge success and here’s the ideal occasion to celebrate the fact. And there’s the bonus that The Eves are the support band.
The Golden Tree Presents Scottish Songs Observed Volume 1, Last Night From Glasgow, out December 25
Christmas Day sees the release of a homegrown Scottish gift for all of us. Bobby Bluebell and Grahame Skinner of Hipsway have teamed up under the moniker The Golden Tree to create an album of cover versions of Scottish pop songs. Released on the Last Night From Glasgow record label, it features tracks made famous by Texas, Marmalade, Annie Lennox and Orange Juice among others. Their take on Chelsea Girl by Simple Minds is a particular delight. And Skinner’s voice remains a thing of wonder.
Craig Charles Funk & Soul House Party, 02 Academy, Glasgow, Thursday
After eating all that Christmas pudding and scoffing a couple of boxes of Quality Street (that might be a conservative estimate) it’s worth reminding everyone you are more than just an ornament on the family sofa. Thankfully, the 6 Music DJ Craig Charles is in town this week to get you moving again with a set of classic funk and soul cuts.
CINEMA
The Green Knight, Glasgow Film Theatre, today, 7.45pm, and tomorrow, 4.30pm
It’s hard to move for Christmas films in the cinemas at the moment. (And, yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie.) But these screenings of David Lowery’s 2021 fantasy adventure, set on Christmas Day, offer a rather different cinematic treat. Starring Dev Patel, this is a vivid Arthurian adventure inspired by the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. It was slightly overlooked when it came out in the midst of the pandemic, but it’s a visually stunning work that’s by turns eccentric, exhilarating and emotional. We can’t wait to see it again.
COMEDY
Hogmanay Specials, The Stand Comedy Club, Glasgow, Wednesday to Sunday.
Get ready to see in the New Year with more than a few laughs at these Hogmanay at the Stand nights which should see comedians Marc Jennings, Susan Riddell, Gary Little and Ray Bradshaw brighten up any post-Christmas blues you may be feeling.
All About Love, various locations, Edinburgh
There’s still time to catch Scottish-Barbadian artist Alberta Whittle’s public art project currently on display at various sites around the capital on large-scale billboards and advertising spaces, including Calton Road. Part of a UK-wide project to celebrate the work of cultural critic bell hooks, these posters are drawn from original watercolours featured in Whittle’s ongoing exhibition at the National Galleries of Scotland (Modern One).
READ MORE: From Johnny Marr's guitars to A History of Women in 101 Objects
READ MORE: The Pavilion Theatre's pantomime is a real treasure
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here