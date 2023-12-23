The Golden Tree Presents Scottish Songs Observed Volume 1, Last Night From Glasgow, out December 25

Christmas Day sees the release of a homegrown Scottish gift for all of us. Bobby Bluebell and Grahame Skinner of Hipsway have teamed up under the moniker The Golden Tree to create an album of cover versions of Scottish pop songs. Released on the Last Night From Glasgow record label, it features tracks made famous by Texas, Marmalade, Annie Lennox and Orange Juice among others. Their take on Chelsea Girl by Simple Minds is a particular delight. And Skinner’s voice remains a thing of wonder.

Craig Charles

Craig Charles Funk & Soul House Party, 02 Academy, Glasgow, Thursday

After eating all that Christmas pudding and scoffing a couple of boxes of Quality Street (that might be a conservative estimate) it’s worth reminding everyone you are more than just an ornament on the family sofa. Thankfully, the 6 Music DJ Craig Charles is in town this week to get you moving again with a set of classic funk and soul cuts.

CINEMA

The Green Knight, Glasgow Film Theatre, today, 7.45pm, and tomorrow, 4.30pm

It’s hard to move for Christmas films in the cinemas at the moment. (And, yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie.) But these screenings of David Lowery’s 2021 fantasy adventure, set on Christmas Day, offer a rather different cinematic treat. Starring Dev Patel, this is a vivid Arthurian adventure inspired by the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. It was slightly overlooked when it came out in the midst of the pandemic, but it’s a visually stunning work that’s by turns eccentric, exhilarating and emotional. We can’t wait to see it again.

Comedian Gary Little

COMEDY

Hogmanay Specials, The Stand Comedy Club, Glasgow, Wednesday to Sunday.

Get ready to see in the New Year with more than a few laughs at these Hogmanay at the Stand nights which should see comedians Marc Jennings, Susan Riddell, Gary Little and Ray Bradshaw brighten up any post-Christmas blues you may be feeling.

All About Love, various locations, Edinburgh

There’s still time to catch Scottish-Barbadian artist Alberta Whittle’s public art project currently on display at various sites around the capital on large-scale billboards and advertising spaces, including Calton Road. Part of a UK-wide project to celebrate the work of cultural critic bell hooks, these posters are drawn from original watercolours featured in Whittle’s ongoing exhibition at the National Galleries of Scotland (Modern One).

