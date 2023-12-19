Emergency services attended and a 41-year-old woman, the driver of the Kia Sorento, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed until around 6.35pm to allow an investigation to be carried out.

Road Policing Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was on the motorway at the time and may have seen the crash, to please contact us.

"I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cams or recording equipment to check their footage for anything that could assist us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0761 of 18 December, 2023.”