Entrepreneurs Steve and Alison Timoney have this morning revealed “first look” images of their plans to radically expand Crossbasket Castle hotel in South Lanarkshire.
The duo declared they are investing £15 million to expand the property, tucked away in leafy grounds in High Blantyre near East Kilbride, next summer, with the project including a new 40-bedroom hotel, restaurant, two five-bedroom lodges, and a spa spread over two secluded lodges.
It is the latest major investment to be made in Crossbasket by the couple, who restored the property from the brink of ruin and launched it as a hotel and events venue in May 2016 – a year after it had been placed on Scotland’s buildings at risk register.
Computer-generated images released today show a luxury bedroom overlooking the wooded grounds of the historic property, and a 100-cover “destination” restaurant. The images also show a bar with snug areas, and a live music and events venue.
Alison Timoney said: “It’s tremendously exciting to reveal a first glimpse of our hotel and restaurant that we couldn’t be more excited to open next year. Attention to detail and personalised customer service are the hallmarks of Crossbasket.
“The interiors will be lavish but welcoming and luxury will be found in the materials, as well as bespoke, upholstered furniture in classic styles with plenty of cosy corners for private, more intimate moments with friends and loved ones.”
Mr Timoney added: “To say this has been a passion project is an understatement. It has been a remarkable process that has called for dedication and in terms of furnishing and design, extraordinary craftmanship.”
It is anticipated that Crossbasket will have the capacity to accommodate an additional 35,000 visitors per year when the work is complete, and provide more than 50 new jobs for the local area. It is projected to deliver an economic boost of £5m per year to the South Lanarkshire economy.
The Timoneys also behind plans to relocate Scottish basketball team Caledonia Gladiators to a new venue they are building in East Kilbride.
