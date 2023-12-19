A popular and beloved Scottish pub has been named among the UK's cosiest and most ideal for a "perfect winter lunch".
The pub and eatery, which is located in St John's Town of Dalry in Dumfries and Galloway, received a glowing assessment with the inspector praising the spot for its "relaxed, warm vibe and terrific food".
A number of other well-known pubs made The Good Food Guide list with Edinburgh Castle in Greater Manchester and Harwood Arms in London also making the cut.
See the beloved Scottish pub named among the UK's cosiest for 2023
The Clachan Inn was the Scottish pub to be named among the UK's cosiest places to grab a pint and winter lunch.
The popular Dumfries and Galloway haunt delighted the inspector with its selection of "pub favourites" and "refined modern dishes" available to those looking for a place to hang up their coats and enjoy a winter meal.
Speaking of the pub, The Good Food Guide said: "As you drop into pretty St John’s Town of Dalry, you'll find the Clachan Inn, proclaimed by visitors as ‘possibly the best of all pubs’ and ‘quaint and cosy’ – with flagged floors, open fires, great beer, a relaxed, warm vibe and terrific food."
Speaking of the food, the guide added: "The menu offered one July lunchtime delighted an inspector, with plenty of pub favourites (the haggis Scotch egg is a ‘belter’, the golden yolk pooling gently over gamey meat and a sharpish piccalilli) alongside refined modern dishes such as mackerel with stewed 'nduja and heritage tomatoes, or wood pigeon with a ‘perfect’ pea risotto, black garlic and pickled girolles."
For those looking for a lighter lunch menu, the guide nodded to dishes like the ox cheek on dripping sourdough with a buttered duck egg, the chargrilled halloumi wrap with sweet-potato fries, and the pub's 'epic' fish-finger sandwich, which it described as "a local favourite".
The full list of pubs can be found on The Good Food Guide website.
