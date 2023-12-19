Tony Rosenthal, a senior director in CBRE’s rating team, said: "We are asking the Scottish government not to bow to inflationary pressures and to freeze the current poundage rate - which is already at a 24 year high – from April 2024.

"The Chancellor announced an inflation indexed increase of 6.7% to the Universal Business Rate (UBR) in England. This increase is significantly higher than we’re used to historically and is a lot of additional money for companies to find, particularly if they operate from multiple premises.

"A similar rise here would be disastrous for many Scottish businesses which are trying to find their feet again after the pandemic, and would make it even harder to compete with counterparts in England."

CBRE is also adding to the growing number of voices urging the Scottish Government to reintroduce rates relief for hospitality businesses.

Hospitality, retail and leisure businesses in England have benefitted from 75% relief on their business rates for the past year, with the measure extended for a further year in the recent Autumn Statement.

Moira Gordon, a director in CBRE’s rating team, said: "At the moment, the hospitality sector is being supported by festive celebrations but early 2024 will be tough for many operators.

"Scottish Government must recognise that assistance through RHL (Retail, Hospitality and Leisure) relief could be the difference between leisure operators remaining open or having to close permanently."

It comes as businesses are still recovering from the pandemic, and they now have soaring energy, food and labour costs.

The real estate advisor said that, to compound matters, "many consumers don’t have the surplus in their pockets to spend on leisure activities, as they may have done before".

"CBRE would like to see a RHL mechanism that is as generous as that offered in England. These businesses need meaningful financial assistance."

First look: Images revealed for £15m revamp of Scottish hotel

Entrepreneurs Steve and Alison Timoney today revealed "first look" images of their plans to radically expand Crossbasket Castle hotel in South Lanarkshire.

The duo declared they are investing £15 million to expand the property, tucked away in leafy grounds in High Blantyre near East Kilbride, next summer, with the project including a new 40-bedroom hotel, restaurant, two five-bedroom lodges, and a spa spread over two secluded lodges.

Acclaimed Glasgow chef closes original flagship restaurant in Finnieston

The original Six by Nico in Finnieston is set to close next month when acclaimed chef Nico Simeone opens a new flagship restaurant in Glasgow's Merchant City.

Opened in 2017, the first in what is now a string of 15 Six by Nico restaurants across the UK and Ireland will shut its doors on January 14 with all existing bookings transferring to the new venue in Merchant City's Albion Street. The Finnieston site will re-launch in February under a new brand, Sole Club, which will operate as a speakeasy-style fish restaurant and takeaway.