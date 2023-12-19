The road, which connects West Scotland with Cambletown and the Kintyre peninsula, has been frequently shut in recent years due to ongoing problems with landslips.

So the road is finally going to be fixed?

Alas, no. The work being carried out is to move the route often used as a diversion when the main A83 is shut.

The idea is to futureproof the diversionary route before tackling more major works to the main road.

What’s going to happen?

Work will be carried out to the southern end of the Old Military Road (OMR) which connects to the A83, “improving the resilience”“ of the temporary diversion route.

The plan is to move the connector road approximately 100 metres north to a location less susceptible to flooding, meaning it can stay open in adverse weather conditions.

What about the A83?

Repairing and improving this road has long been a target of the Scottish Government, which announced in June that a “preferred route option for the long-term solution” had been identified.

This is the first phase of that process. Work will begin this week, pause for the Christmas break, and then resume early January with completion expected in Spring 2024.

What has the Scottish Government said?

Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said: ““There is a clear need for pace and urgency on delivering improvements to the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful for the communities and businesses who often feel the brunt of closure and the associated impacts that creates.

“When completed, the work on the OMR will increase the resilience of the temporary diversion route by reducing the likelihood of landslides impacting it. These improvements will mean more certainty for locals and road users if the A83 has to shut due to adverse weather conditions.

"All of this underlines the Scottish Government’s commitment to work with key stakeholders and local communities to ensure that Argyll & Bute remains open for business.”