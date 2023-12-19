Live

Scottish Budget: Shona Robison hikes taxes for high earners

By Andrew Learmonth

  • Shona Robison, the Deputy First Minister announced a new tax rate for those earning between £75,000 and £125,140.
  • The 45p-in-the-pound rate will sit alongside a 1% increase to the highest tax band, which will take it to 48% – with both changes impacting the top 5% of Scottish taxpayers.
  • The basic and intermediate bands will see the rates at which they kick in rise by the rate of inflation, while the highest rates will remain the same.

