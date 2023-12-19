A combination of poor diet, sedentary lifestyles, and food insecurity are contributing to the rising trend with a clear link to deprivation. Analysis has shown that 'healthy' food is up to three times more expensive than convenience food.

Two thirds of all adults in NHSGGC are overweight or obese and there is widespread recognition that the problem begins in early childhood and that it disproportionately affects children from deprived communities.

By the time children reach primary 1, a quarter of children will be too heavy and this rises to 30% of 16-24 year olds.

The risks of obesity are life-limiting and life-threatening. They include cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes and mean life expectancy of today’s children may well be shorter than that of their parents,

Since 2008, all health visitors and early years practitioners in Leeds have been trained in the HENRY programme (Health, Exercise, Nutrition for the Really Young).

It addresses all aspects of family life, including parenting, family relationships, emotional wellbeing, family routines, nutrition and physical activity.

Tom Berry, head of business development at Henry, explained: "Parents’ ability to set and hold boundaries is crucial for a healthy family lifestyle, affecting what, when and how children eat, how active they are, how much time they spend in front of screens and much more.

"We help parents to develop effective skills and strategies to engage the whole family in healthier eating and activity habits – as well as providing the quality of relationships that children need in order to flourish."

Rigorous evaluation of the scheme has shown it is possible to reduce childhood obesity significantly.

The prevalence of obesity has fallen significantly (9.4% to 8.8%), whilst comparable cities and England as a whole, showed no change and the impact has been greater in areas of deprivation.

NHS GGC is comprised of six local authority areas, of which three are in the top five most deprived areas in Scotland by SIMD.

The health board said it is committed to "universal delivery" of HENRY to families with pre-five children with 200 staff involved in early years health and education trained in the programme by March 2024.

The board will also offer free weight management services for adolescents and develop community food networks to help families source healthier food, cookery classes.

Dr Emilia Crighton, Director of Public Health for NHSGGC, who compiled the report, said: "Prevention of overweight and obesity within the population requires multi-level action; working at a societal level to address the obesogenic environment; adopting a life stage approach whereby interventions are tailored to different age groups, as well as providing a comprehensive approach to weight maintenance, weight management and supported lifestyle changes to address the chronic relapsing nature of the condition."