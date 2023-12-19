In many of the habitats where migratory birds originate from and spend their summers, conditions become too extreme in winter and so birds flock to Scotland where it is easier to find food and survive.

Scotland, however, offers the perfect climate during the winter season for species from geese arriving from Svalbard to thrushes from continental Europe.

Dave Parish, an ornithologist at NatureScot, says: “Winter is a great time for birdwatching, especially if you’re new to it. Many trees and hedges will have dropped their foliage, making it much easier to spot birds among the bare branches.

“Bird watching is an easy, low-cost activity that anyone can try, and you might be surprised by the variety of birds you can spot in your garden or local park.”

Here is NatureScot’s top ten birds you can try to check off your list around Scotland this winter:

1. Robin

Icons of the Christmas card, robins are a good starting point for a festive bird watching game, and with enough patience can be spotted in most gardens and local parks.

2. Blue tit

Another bird that can easily be spotted in parks and gardens, especially if you leave out some peanuts to entice it.

3. Blackbird

A good way to check blackbirds off the list is to leave out some berries or old apples rotting at the bottom of the fruit bowl - blackbirds tend to be found in any places with shrubby cover.

4. Fieldfare

Only to be seen in Scotland in winter, these noisy brown-and-grey thrush are rarely seen alone, usually spotted taking over the skies in large flocks or congregating in fields and trees.

5. Redwing

Redwings are often seen alongside fieldfare. To check this one off the list, next time you see a flock of thrushes, take a closer look and you might spot a redwing in amongst them.

6. Pink-footed goose

The name tells you everything you need to look out for to spot this bird - a largely brown with pink feet known for its characteristic "honking" call. Large flocks fly overheard early and then late in the day as they move between foraging spots. The best place to spot this winter visiter is the east coast of Scotland.

7. Redshank

Redshanks are resident in Scotland year round, but winter is the best time to spot them as their population increases as fellow birds from other countries come to join them for the season and the favourable climate. However, redshank are one of the harder birds to spot since they like to nest in wet grassland. Breeding season is the time you are most likely to see them out and about.

8. Whooper swan

Scotland's resident silent swans may be more symbolic of a spring day out, but their whooper counterparts only come for the winter. You might hear them before you see them, on inland waters and nearby agricultural land where they feed.

9. Grey partridge

Grey partridge become much more easy to spot during winter - with the leaves having fallen off the trees there is less cover for them to hide behind, as they prefer to do during breeding season. Contrary to the popular Christmas tune, there is no evidence to suggest they are particularly partial to pear trees.

10. Waxwing

This is a rare visitor to Scotland which is in small numbers even at winter, so it's best to get your binoculars out for this one once you have graduated with some of the earlier birds on the list. One of the most beautiful birds in Scotland, a sighting is, however, worth the challenge. The waxwing is most often found in small numbers in eastern Scotland.