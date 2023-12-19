The other two vessels - already named MV Isle of Islay and MV Loch Indaal - are being constructed for CalMac's Islay service.

Ferries procurement body CMAL said the Little Minch vessels were due for delivery in the second half of 2025.

CMAL, which owns the ferries, produced two groups of names with input from people on Harris and North Uist. Nearly 3,000 votes were cast, with MV Claymore and MV Lochmor proving the most popular.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of CMAL, said: “Following an excellent response to our public naming vote, I’d like to thank everyone who got involved in the naming of the two new Little Minch ferries.

“Work is progressing well at Cemre shipyard on MV Claymore and MV Lochmor, and we’re expecting delivery of both vessels towards the second half of 2025. They will bring welcome additional capacity, reliability, and resilience for the island communities.”

The word 'claymore' came from Gaelic's claidheamh mòr meaning "great sword" and a name used for previous vessels.

Lochmore is a historical name previously given to a vessel that served ports of the Little Minch.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “It’s really encouraging to see members of the public have their say and choose two fitting names for the new ferries that will operate on the Little Minch routes.

“I very much welcome the continued progress on both vessels, and I look forward to the MV Claymore and MV Lochmor formally joining the fleet serving the Clyde and Hebrides.”

The vessels serving the Little Minch routes will have a capacity for up to 450 passengers and 100 cars or 14 commercial vehicles.

CMAL owns 12 major vessels of which six are due to be replaced by four ferries being built in Turkey.

Two - Glen Sannox and another currently known as Glen Rosa - are still being built by Ferguson Marine despite continuous delays and soaring costs.

The Scottish Government recently said it would continue funding Glen Rosa - even though it failed a value for money test.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac said: “These vessels will provide much-needed resilience to the Little Minch customers and communities, as well as the wider CalMac network.”

CMAL said that the two Little Minch vessels are among six new major vessels it is "focussed on delivering by the end of 2025".

It said the Small Vessel Replacement Programme will also get underway in the new year with plans to deliver seven smaller “loch class” vessels in the first phase, and three more in the second phase.

"This means 50% of the Clyde & Hebrides Ferry Services will be renewed prior to the end of the decade, bringing the average age of the fleet to below 15 years," CMAL said.