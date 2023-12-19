The former chancellor died last month at the age of 70, following a stay in hospital where he was being treated for cancer.

In her eulogy, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves paid tribute to her "wise mentor."

She told the congregation that the 2008 financial crisis was when the "values that defined Alistair as a man and as a leader came to the fore."

"A model of calm, careful deliberation and strong instincts when all around him was so uncertain," she added.

"Those difficult months required courage, the willingness to listen to advice, the intellect to grasp it, the ability to act with swift, bold judgements when called upon and to take responsibility for those momentous decisions.

"That was Alistair Darling."

Herald columnist and former Labour minister Brian Wilson described his friend as a "serious man who dealt with serious things".

He was, he added: "A good man. A caring man, imbued with the genes of public service and social justice. A powerful combination."

There were tributes too from Lord Darling's children Anna and Calum.

Lord Darling served as a Labour MP between 1987 and 2015, first for Edinburgh Central and then for Edinburgh South West.

He served in Tony Blair’s government, first as chief secretary to the Treasury before taking on the work and pensions brief in 1998.

He was appointed as Transport Secretary in 2002 and as Scotland secretary in 2003 before being appointed as chancellor in 2007.

Lord Darling also chaired the Better Together campaign to keep Scotland in the UK in the run-up to the 2014 independence referendum.

Following his death, Mr Brown described Mr Darling as a “statesman of unimpeachable integrity whose life was defined by a strong sense of social justice”.

He added: “I, like many, relied on his wisdom, calmness in a crisis and his humour.”

His death last month prompted tributes from across the political spectrum, from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to First Minister Humza Yousaf, who described him as a “giant” of Scottish politics.

The SNP leader was at the ceremony. So too was SNP colleague Joanna Cherry, who represents Edinburgh South West, the seat previously held by Lord Darling.

Former Chancellor George Osborne and ex-Scottish Conservative leader, Ruth Davidson also attended the ceremony.

Following Lord Darling's death, Sir Keir said his loss to the party would be “immeasurable”.

“He will be remembered as the chancellor whose calm expertise and honesty helped to guide Britain through the tumult of the global financial crisis.

“He was a lifelong advocate for Scotland and the Scottish people and his greatest professional pride came from representing his constituents in Edinburgh.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have benefited from Alistair’s counsel and friendship.

“He was always at hand to provide advice built on his decades of experience – always with his trademark wry, good humour.

“Alistair will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. His loss to the Labour Party, his friends and his family is immeasurable.”

Harry Potter author and Better Together JK Rowling also attended the service. So too did Rebus author, Sir Ian Rankin.

Mr Darling is survived by his wife, Maggie and his two children.