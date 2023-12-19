Tributes have been paid to Alistair Darling at a memorial service in Edinburgh.
Mourners at the memorial service at St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral included former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, as well as current Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer.
The former chancellor died last month at the age of 70, following a stay in hospital where he was being treated for cancer.
In her eulogy, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves paid tribute to her "wise mentor."
She told the congregation that the 2008 financial crisis was when the "values that defined Alistair as a man and as a leader came to the fore."
"A model of calm, careful deliberation and strong instincts when all around him was so uncertain," she added.
"Those difficult months required courage, the willingness to listen to advice, the intellect to grasp it, the ability to act with swift, bold judgements when called upon and to take responsibility for those momentous decisions.
"That was Alistair Darling."
Herald columnist and former Labour minister Brian Wilson described his friend as a "serious man who dealt with serious things".
He was, he added: "A good man. A caring man, imbued with the genes of public service and social justice. A powerful combination."
There were tributes too from Lord Darling's children Anna and Calum.
Lord Darling served as a Labour MP between 1987 and 2015, first for Edinburgh Central and then for Edinburgh South West.
He served in Tony Blair’s government, first as chief secretary to the Treasury before taking on the work and pensions brief in 1998.
He was appointed as Transport Secretary in 2002 and as Scotland secretary in 2003 before being appointed as chancellor in 2007.
Lord Darling also chaired the Better Together campaign to keep Scotland in the UK in the run-up to the 2014 independence referendum.
Following his death, Mr Brown described Mr Darling as a “statesman of unimpeachable integrity whose life was defined by a strong sense of social justice”.
He added: “I, like many, relied on his wisdom, calmness in a crisis and his humour.”
His death last month prompted tributes from across the political spectrum, from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to First Minister Humza Yousaf, who described him as a “giant” of Scottish politics.
The SNP leader was at the ceremony. So too was SNP colleague Joanna Cherry, who represents Edinburgh South West, the seat previously held by Lord Darling.
Former Chancellor George Osborne and ex-Scottish Conservative leader, Ruth Davidson also attended the ceremony.
Following Lord Darling's death, Sir Keir said his loss to the party would be “immeasurable”.
“He will be remembered as the chancellor whose calm expertise and honesty helped to guide Britain through the tumult of the global financial crisis.
“He was a lifelong advocate for Scotland and the Scottish people and his greatest professional pride came from representing his constituents in Edinburgh.
“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have benefited from Alistair’s counsel and friendship.
“He was always at hand to provide advice built on his decades of experience – always with his trademark wry, good humour.
“Alistair will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. His loss to the Labour Party, his friends and his family is immeasurable.”
Harry Potter author and Better Together JK Rowling also attended the service. So too did Rebus author, Sir Ian Rankin.
Mr Darling is survived by his wife, Maggie and his two children.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here