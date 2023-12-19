Unite Hospitality, which represents workers at the hotel, confirmed news of the closure via social media.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the union wrote: "Our members at @virginhotels in Glasgow, have just been informed that the hotel is to close with immediate effect 6 days before Christmas.

"The CEO flew in from the US but couldn’t even answer whether workers will get paid for hours worked."

The closure comes weeks after the company which owns the Virgin Hotels Glasgow building, Lloyds Developments Limited, fell into administration.

A spokesperson for Virgin Hotels said at the time that the proceedings had no impact on trading for the 240-room hotel, which overlooks the River Clyde on Clyde Street.

A Virgin Hotels spokesperson said: "“We can confirm an administration process has started for Lloyds Development Limited, the current owner of Virgin Hotels Glasgow.

"Geoff Jacobs and Blair Nimmo of Interpath Advisory have been appointed as interim managers of Lloyds Development Limited.

"It is, however, very much business as usual for the hotel and our team, and we look forward to continuing to welcome guests and build on the hotel’s success.”

Each Virgin Hotels brand has an independent owner with Richard Branson's brand operating the property under a hotel management agreement.

The spokesperson added: "This administration process is purely about the capital structure of the property."

Following the closure, Interpath Advisory issued a statement, which read: "Geoff Jacobs and Blair Nimmo from Interpath Advisory were appointed Joint Interim Managers of Lloyds Developments Limited (“the Company”) on 1 December 2023.

"The Company owns the property at 246 Clyde Street in Glasgow from which a hotel traded. The Company has no employees.

"There were third parties responsible for the trading and running of the hotel. Since their appointment, the strategy of the Joint Interim Managers was to understand the long-term intentions of these parties and other key stakeholders.

"The Joint Interim Managers have today been made aware that the Virgin Hotel Glasgow has unfortunately now closed, which will be immensely disappointing for all stakeholders."

Blair Nimmo, CEO of Interpath Advisory and joint interim manager, expressed his hope that the hotel can reopen.

He said: “As joint interim managers, we have not been involved with the trading or closure of the hotel but know that this will be a worrying and disappointing time for all concerned.

"We would very much hope that the hotel - a superb development, right in the heart of Glasgow - can be opened and operational again under new ownership at some point in the future.”

Geoff Jacobs, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint interim manager, added: “We will focus our efforts on working with stakeholders to facilitate a sale of this significant and attractive property for the benefit of the creditors of Lloyds Developments Ltd.

"Although the property is not actively on the market as yet, those with an interest should get in touch with the Joint Interim managers to register their early interest.”

Virgin Hotels Glasgow opened its doors back in August as the second European property from the Virgin Group, founded by Sir Richard Branson.

The launch came after Virgin Hotels Edinburgh was officially opened by Branson on Victoria Street in March this year.

The closure of Virgin Hotel Glasgow comes after hotel bosses were 'reprimanded' by the council over ‘misleading’ drinks prices in its flagship bar and restaurant.

Glasgow City Council confirmed its trading standards team visited the hotel in October to provide “appropriate information to the licence holder”.

The visit was believed to have concerned the hotel’s policy of serving double measures as standard - rather than singles - at its Commons Club bar and restaurant.

Under The Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, it is fine for a licensed premises to sell double measures - 2 x 25ml - as standard, but the option for a single measure must also be available.