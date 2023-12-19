The car, a grey Toyota Hilux, left the scene and was later recovered abandoned in the town's Bridgehousehill Road.

Officers later established that the car had been stolen from the Bartongate Terrace area of Edinburgh last month.

The pedestrians - a man and a woman - were taken to Crosshouse Hospital for assessment and later released.

Detective Sergeant Barry Gibson said: “Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our enquiries, or you were in the Lainshaw Avenue area on Sunday night and witnessed anything suspicious, please call police.”

Anyone with information should contact officers on 101, quoting incident 3619 of 17 December, 2023. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.