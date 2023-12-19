Centrally located near Stirling, the establishment stands in extensive grounds that boasts six acres of woodland ideally suited to forest schooling.

The phenomenon is Scandinavian in origin and spread to the UK in the early Nineties after it was shown to have a positive effect on children. Many schools now have some form of woodland education but only schools that have gone through a rigorous process of assessment can become an official Forest School.

Fairview International’s certification follows excellent results for its senior pupils in the May exams. They scored a 100% pass rate and are now entering their final two years.

The independent school is now the only one in Scotland to offer uninterrupted IB schooling for all its pupils, from primary level right up to the final years of school education.

It is a unique selling point for the relatively new school which has worked hard to secure the status since its inception, first passing the rigorous assessment for the primary and middle years IB programmes, before acquiring full IB accreditation this year in time for its oldest pupils to begin their last two years at the establishment.

With a presence in over 150 countries and over 5,000 IB World Schools worldwide, the International Baccalaureate is a globally renowned leader in international education.

It is designed to develop well-rounded and open-minded individuals through the application of student-centred learning, and is a qualification highly sought after by top universities across the globe.

Fairview International School, formed in Malaysia in 1978, is among the world’s best-performing private schools delivering the IB, with a proven track record of graduates consistently achieving a pass rate of 100 per cent.

The Stirlingshire school’s reputation for teaching in a wider context through the IB curriculum has seen its student intake increase each year and the forest education is proving to be an added bonus, having won over both pupils and parents.

Initially aimed at the primary pupils it has been received so well that senior pupils are now asking if it can be included in their programme.

“We trialled it in the primary years and we are now having lots of students in secondary asking if it can be incorporated in future terms,” said head teacher David Hicks. “We will have to look carefully to see where we can fit it in during the day but certainly we will be looking at bringing it into the programme for older students in the months to come.”

Forest schooling is designed to be child-centred and holistic and it features in the curriculum in each of Fairview’s primary year groups each week.

“It is quality assured and you have got to be evaluated – you can’t just turn up and do it,” said Mr Hicks.

“All our policies are subject to review to make sure we are meeting the requirements, and it has been wonderful in terms of improving students’ skills, life-learning and learning in the outdoors. The students are not just playing outdoors. They learn how to use tools, they build shelters and tie knots and make fun things like swings.

“They are out in the woods in a natural setting where they learn where their place is and gain a sense of responsibility and respect for nature. They learn to take risks in a safe environment and they are able to make mistakes then learn from them and become more confident.’’

Suitable clothing is kept at the school so the children can go outside in all weathers, come rain, shine or snow.

Mr Hicks pointed out that the Covid lockdowns had given people a fresh appreciation of the importance of being in nature for human health and well-being. “We like to make sure our students have a healthy resilience from being outdoors,” he said.

“It has been great and parents have talked about how much their students enjoy going to school on the days they have the forest lessons so it has become a real highlight for our primary students.”

Mr Hicks added: “I think one of the key challenges for this generation is the environment and sustainability, so it is important to instil a love of nature from a young age.”

The programme is run by Forest School coordinator Jonny Knibbs who pointed out that education is not solely about a student’s academic achievements.

“It is about fostering the overall well-being and growth of the child and in the Forest School environment we prioritise experiential learning, outdoor exploration and connection with nature,” he said.

“By providing this holistic and nurturing experience we aim to cultivate resilient curious and empathetic individuals who are ready to navigate the complexities of life with confidence and compassion.”

The final vote of approval in forest schooling must come from the students themselves, however, and almost without exception they have voted it their “favourite” subject at school.

Email enquiries@fairviewinternational.uk for more information

