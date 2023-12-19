The difficulty, as Stephen McCallion, founder and CEO of ZLX Business Solutions explains, is that complying with HMRC’s rules is very demanding.

Getting the compliance part right goes some way beyond the skill sets that most firms of accountants have at their disposal.

“The whole landscape for R&D Tax Credits has changed radically. It is plain to see that the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is determined to come down hard on enforcing compliance to the rules governing this relief,” he comments.

Recently, the UK Government hired one of the big firms of accountants to review how effective the R&D Tax Credit scheme has been to date. The accountants found what they considered to be far too much waste in the operation of the scheme.

There was a fair amount of fraud, a lot of frivolous claims and many claims that were not compliant with the rules. In all, the firm conducting the review estimated that some £1.2 billion had been paid out unnecessarily.

As a result, McCallion says, while the scheme will continue, since the government wants to encourage innovation, the Treasury has said it wants to reduce payouts under the scheme by at least £100 million. In addition, there are now swingeing penalties for failing to comply properly with the scheme rules regarding applications.

In future, he notes, applicants can be fined up to 100 percent of the amount that they are claiming. This means that not only will a company have its claim rejected, it will also be punished with what could be a heavy fine.

“What we have already seen is that applications made under the scheme are now being much more heavily audited for compliance.

“There is a five-fold increase in the number of compliance audits being carried out now, so the danger to companies of erring when applying is now significant,” he comments.

Stephen McCallion, CEO of ZLX Business Solutions

“If you are claiming tax credits worth £200,000, for example, and HMRC decides that the claim has no merit or that the compliance side has not met its requirements, you will not get the £200,000 you are claiming and may be fined £200,000 in addition to having your claim rejected.

Part of the problem, McCallion says, is that because the scheme and the relief are all about paying less tax, companies naturally turn to firms of accountants to help guide them.

Unfortunately, while accountants are great at preparing financial statements and understand GAAP, or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, they are not engineers or lawyers.

McCallion points out that the compliance rules are very strong on getting a proper engineering description of exactly what the R&D is that the company is claiming for, and what has been done to make that R&D a reality.

Getting this part of the claim right requires access to engineering expertise.

The claim also needs to be legally compliant and appropriate, and that lies within the purview of legal experts.

“There are very specific compliance areas, eight or so in all, that need to be covered in the technical report that must accompany a claim.

“If any of these are not covered or are insufficiently covered, the claim will fail, and penalties are possible.”

As a ‘for instance’ McCallion points to the example of a newly developed fire door. You would need to be able to show, in the technical report, what the general standard is for a fire door, which is that it should be able to provide a one-hour protection from fire.

You would also need to know what the standard materials are that are generally used. Then you would have to be able to show why your newly released fire door with a four-hour protection guarantee, will actually work.

“This is not the kind of technical knowledge that an accountancy firm could be expected to have ready access to. This is just a simple example. The claims might be very much more complicated. We have a staff of 25, which includes a number of expert engineers and lawyers. This means we can ensure that the claim makes technical sense and is defensible if HMRC audits the claim,” he notes.

McCallion says that an obvious solution to the R&D tax credit problem would be for firms of accountants to partner with a firm like his, to ensure that claims put forward by their clients are fit for purpose, and will meet HMRC’s stringent conditions.

“We have written to a number of accounting firms, proposing this kind of partnering approach.

“We make the point that should HMRC decide to audit claims that we have partnered with the firm to produce, we will defend the claim for free.

“This will not only save the accountancy firm a great many hours that would otherwise be spent defending the claim, it will also help to keep their relationship with the client in good standing. No company is going to be happy getting a swingeing fine from HMRC instead of getting tax credits for its R&D,” he notes.

The government is also in the process of changing the formula for the tax credit calculation. The upshot will be to lower the value of these tax credits somewhat, but they will continue to be available.

“Until recently, you could claim up to 30% of what you spent developing R&D. Now the claim value has reduced to about 19%, which is still nice to have. It may be lowered again when HMRC publishes its new formula,” he warns.

Find out more at zlx.co.uk