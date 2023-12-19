Wednesday's ferry service, which departs Oban at 7am, “may be the only opportunity to travel prior to Christmas”, CalMac said, "due to a heightened possibility of disruption or cancellation at short notice” as a result of the weather.

"We’ll keep customers informed should there be any further changes in connection to this route," CalMac added.

Rhoda Meek, who lives on Tiree, said that teachers on the island who were returning to the mainland for Christmas have been allowed to finish work a few days before the schools close in order to get the boat or plane on Wednesday.

⚠️YELLOW #Oban #Coll #Tiree 21-24Dec Due to adverse weather conditions there is a heightened possibility of disruption or cancellation at short notice. Customers are advised to travel on Wednesday 20th December. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) December 19, 2023

She told The Herald: “There’s always a level of stress on an island about whether you’ll get away or not because of boats and weather at this time of year, but it’s good to see CalMac reacting and putting on extra sailings. They do their best.

"A lot of people left today just in case and people should be able to leave tomorrow hopefully. Overall there’s been a good response, so we’ll see."

The local Co-op on Tiree, one of the only shops on the island, is due its last deliveries before Christmas on Thursday and Saturday.

However, Ms Meek said that locals will not be particularly worried about food stock for Christmas Day.

She added: “There are always concerns with food - if a boat doesn’t get in then there won’t be a delivery and there won’t be enough in the Co-op. But they generally see it coming and they’re well stocked at the moment.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of wind on Thursday for Argyll and Bute, covering both the Isles of Coll and Tiree.

The forecast for gales is only in place for Thursday, the day of the definite cancellation. The alert is currently dropped from Friday, but a forecast of strong winds and rain is in place all weekend for both isles, as ferries could be cancelled at short notice.

Passengers travelling to the mainland from Tiree Airport on Tuesday were subject to travel disruption with delays to flights to Glasgow.

The first Loganair flight from Glasgow experienced "technical issues" on landing on Tiree, meaning the return flight back to Glasgow subsequently delayed as a result.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: "One of our aircraft is undergoing a precautionary inspection by our engineers in Tiree after technical issues were reported on landing.

"All customers were reaccommodated on alternative transport and other aircraft have been deployed to deliver our services. As always, safety is our top priority and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

Two flights are scheduled to operate between Glasgow and Tiree on Thursday and Friday, with one flight due to operate on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the public have chosen the names of two new CalMac ferries being built in Turkey.

The Scottish Government-owned ferry owner and procurer Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has confirmed that votes cast by nearly 3000 people resulted in MV Claymore and MV Lochmor being chosen as the ferry names.

The new vessels will serve CalMac's Little Minch routes in the Western Isles and are due for delivery in the second half of 2025.

'Claymore' has been used as a name for previous vessels, and comes from the Gaelic term "claidheamh mòr" which means "great sword".

The term 'Lochmore' is a name that has historically been used for the ports of Little Minch.