Currently working with national economic development agency Scottish Enterprise’s research service, MM Search seeks to bolster its team with an experienced professional, further fuelling its UK and international strategic expansion.

MM Search's upward growth trajectory has brought a revenue increase of 21% growth compared to the previous year, backed by "an unwavering commitment to pace and passion since inception".

In the past 12 months, the head-hunter has placed candidates across 12 disciplines from finance directors to ophthalmologists across the UK and internationally.

The ambitious company has worked across 18 sectors with over 120 prestigious clients, including Malcolm Group, Innis & Gunn, KCA Deutag, McGills, CJ Lang, Wheatley Group and Optical Express.

"We are deeply passionate about expanding our business while consistently delivering the exceptional quality of service that MM Search has become synonymous with," expressed Derek MacFeate," founding managing partner of MM Search.

"This strategic expansion provides an opportunity for Ken Morrice and me to continue driving new business as MM Search Brand Ambassadors, setting ourselves apart from competitors."

As MM Search embarks "on this exciting phase of growth", the company's "dedication to creating a dynamic and inclusive work environment remains at the forefront".

The addition of an operations director "will not only strengthen the organisation's capacity but also foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and professional development", it said.

In 2024, MM Search is also primed to expand the highly successful MM Search Non-Executive Director Academy, driven by the unique demand for talented Non-Executive Directors in the Scottish marketplace.

This year, the academy has achieved remarkable success, hosting capacity-filled quarterly events and this will be a key area of focus for significant investment next year. MM Search is looking to bring on the right person to drive and lead this part of the business, "making it a key offering for clients and candidates".

"With support from Scottish Enterprise, our goal is to grow the team and elevate operations," added Ken Morrice, founding managing partner. "We are seeking resilient and passionate individuals ready to embrace a challenge and help us propel forward to the next stage of our growth plans."