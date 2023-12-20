A Scottish distillery is building a large-scale malt whisky distillery and visitor centre in China.
Angus Dundee Distillers, which owns Tomintoul and Glencadam malt distilleries in Scotland, has announced it is building a malt whisky distillery and visitor experience in Chun’an, China.
Construction work is now under way on the project, "located in the picturesque setting of the Thousand Island Lake".
It said the area is popular because of the exceptional natural beauty of its lakes and mountains.
Spanning a site of over 20 acres, "the distillery’s iconic design will seamlessly integrate with the surrounding natural landscape and embrace the aesthetics of the Jiangnan Huizhou local architectural style".
The distillery will source "the purest water in China from the Nongfu Spring to make the highest quality malt whisky".
The natural environment will also play a pivotal role in the maturation process, with plans for the world’s largest cave whisky maturation cellar within a mountain close to the distillery.
The stable temperature and humidity inside the cave will provide ideal conditions for storing and maturing whisky.
Brian Megson, director of Angus Dundee Distillers, said: “This investment is a major milestone for Angus Dundee Distillers and builds on our existing presence in China, a whisky market which we regard as one of the most important for the future.
"We are combining our notable Western heritage in producing the finest Scottish Single Malts with Eastern traditions in a location of exceptional natural beauty and resources."
He added: "We want to create one of the leading distilleries in Asia, combining world-class whisky production with an outstanding visitor experience."
Angus Dundee Distillers produces multi-award-winning single malt Scotch Whiskies at Tomintoul Distillery, situated in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park in Speyside; and Glencadam Distillery in the Highlands, one of Scotland’s oldest working distilleries dating back to 1825 located in Brechin, Angus.
Angus Dundee Distillers, founded in 1950, owns the Glencadam Distillery, Tomintoul Distillery, and a modern blending and bottling plant in Scotland. It is an independent company engaged in the distilling, blending and bottling of high-quality Scotch whiskies and other spirits. Its products are exported to over 80 countries worldwide.
Tomintoul Distillery was established in 1965 and is named after the nearby village.
Glencadam Distillery is steeped in history, heritage and tradition, handcrafting single malt Scotch whisky in a process that’s remained unchanged for almost 200 years. In 2021, Glencadam Distillery re-installed a working internal waterwheel, modelled on the original which was used to power the distillery in the 19th century.
