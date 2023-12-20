READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This Tory pair are the enemies of UK prosperity

Christie & Co said: “Set in five acres of parkland one mile from the centre of beautiful Melrose, the Waverley Castle Hotel offers the perfect base to explore the Scottish Borders and surrounding areas including Edinburgh and the Northumbrian coastline. The 77-bedroom hotel enjoys wonderful views of the Eildon Hills, and direct access to a scenic walk along the banks of the River Tweed into Melrose.”

READ MORE: Hotels boss reveals plans for more openings in Scotland

Emma Russell, managing director of Alfa Leisureplex Group, said: “We are delighted that the Waverley Castle Hotel is joining as our latest Leisureplex Hotel and we are looking forward to welcoming...the team to our employee-owned family.”

READ MORE: Airport chief: 'Hugely powerful' Glasgow not punching its weight

Gary Witham, director in Christie & Co’s Scottish hospitality team, said: “We are delighted to report the sale of the Waverley Castle Hotel. The property is one of the 33 hotels positioned in leading resort and leisure destinations across England, Scotland, and Wales that we are currently marketing on behalf of the Coast & Country Hotel Collection. The hotels have received very strong interest to date, and a limited number of these assets remain available, so we invite any interested parties to get in touch.”