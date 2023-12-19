They were down 23% from the 353 offences recorded in 2020-21.

One homicide involving a firearm was recorded in 2021-22, along with one attempted murder, which involved an air weapon.

In 2020-21, two homicides along with eight attempted murders said to involve a firearm were recorded.

READ MORE: Two charged after drugs worth more than £1m recovered in Clydebank

Despite the overall decrease, the number of offences in which a firearm was discharged and caused injury increased by 41% in 2021-22 to 45 – up from 32 in 2020-21 during lockdown.

The majority of offences involved an air rifle (41%), and occurred within a home (40%), while 31% took place on the street.

A fifth (21%) of the incidents involved an imitation gun, while pistols and revolvers made up 17%, followed by rifles at 11% and shotguns at 9%.

In statistics which exclude air rifles, firearms were most commonly used to threaten (46% of cases).

Offences increased in schools and colleges – up from five in 2020-21 to six in 2021-22.

Glasgow topped the list for the number of offences.

Excluding air rifles, Glasgow was the scene of 14 offences, followed by Edinburgh at 13 and Angus and Highland at 12.

An additional 27 air rifle offences were committed in Glasgow, with 25 in Dundee.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.