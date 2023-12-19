Staff at the hotel, which opened its doors back in August, were reportedly advised of the closure in a meeting on Tuesday morning.

Unite Hospitality, which represents workers at the hotel, confirmed news of the closure via social media.

It comes weeks after Lloyds Developments Limited – the owner of Virgin Hotels Glasgow - fell into administration.

Virgin Hotels Glasgow confirmed that these financial issues meant that the hotel could not continue operating, and said that, despite Virgin offering to purchase the hotel to keep it open - and the staff in employment - lenders instead intend to pursue a sale.

A Virgin spokesperson said: “The Virgin Hotels team continues to have great ambitions for managing the hotel in Glasgow and looks forward to re-opening once a new owner is in place.”

Now Grace’s Irish Sports Bar in the Merchant City area of the city has offered shifts to some of those who have lost their jobs at the hotel.

Bosses took to Facebook to write: “We are saddened to hear of the situation at Glasgow’s Virgin Hotel and the position many of the staff will find themselves in this Christmas.

“The team at Grace’s Glasgow are in a position to offer shifts for a certain amount of FOH and bar staff to help them through to the New Year.”