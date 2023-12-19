A 66-year-old man was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where staff describe his condition as serious.

A 64-year-old man was taken to Mid-Argyll Hospital and released following treatment.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around 9pm.

Sergeant Scott Miller from the Road Policing Unit at Dumbarton said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and I’d appeal to anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

“Perhaps you were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage. Please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 0875 of 18 December.