The first phase of a year-long project to upgrade the retail provision at Glasgow Central station is underway.
The £5m investment is the first of a three-phase project which will see the layout of several existing retail units on the station concourse changing.
As part of the programme, existing tenants will relocate, new retail units will be created, and the office accommodation will be refurbished.
Three retail units on the concourse are already closed in preparation for remodelling work, with the removal of signage, illuminated advertising boards and the photo booth to follow.
Work will also see the end of pay phone provision at the station with the removal of the telephone booths on the concourse.
Caledonian Chambers will be updated, with scaffolding for the work being erected on the outside of the building between 81 and 101 Union Street from January until the end of September 2024.
During the project, access to shops will be maintained and pedestrians will be able to walk under both scaffolding towers, which will be fully boarded with a protected tunnel and lighting.
To enable the scaffolding to be positioned, a section of taxi parking bays to the south of the Union Street entrance to Glasgow Central station, will be temporarily closed.
Conor Mclaughlin, Network Rail’s project manager for the work at Glasgow Central, said: “We’re excited to be progressing this multi-million-pound investment to improve the retail offering for passengers at Glasgow Central.
“We’ll work with stakeholders throughout this project to deliver the work and we will do what we can to minimise any inconvenience both inside and outside of the station.
“We’d like to thank passengers and lineside neighbours for their patience while this work is ongoing.”
