Laura is described as being around 5ft 4 inches in height with a slim build. She currently has very short hair.

When last seen, she was wearing black leggings and a black jacket with a fur hood and black footwear.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in trying to locate Laura as their extensive enquiries continue.

Anyone who has seen Laura or knows where she might be is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1370 of 19 December, 2023.