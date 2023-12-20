The hostel provided 137 rooms with a total of 440 bedspaces, comprising a mix of room types from double rooms to a 14 person suite.

Located on Clyde Street next to Jamaica Street, the hostel proved hugely popular with backpackers, concertgoers, students and young visitors to Glasgow.

READ MORE: Flagship city hotel closes 'with immediate effect' days before Christmas

However, a sign posted on Mint and Lime, a bar attached to the hostel, has confirmed that the hostel is now closed.

The sign reads: "Euro Hostel Glasgow 2002-2023. End of an era but not the end of our memories."

The closure comes months after Euro Hostel Glasgow was first offered for sale in May of 2023 by property agents CBRE.

CBRE noted that the sale of Euro Hostel Glasgow "offers a rare opportunity to secure a major city centre building fronting Glasgow’s iconic River Clyde", with the building offering "significant opportunity to reposition or redevelop the existing hostel".

News of the closure comes after a flagship luxury hotel located on the same street also closed its doors.

Unite Hospitality, which represents workers at Virgin Hotels Glasgow, confirmed news of the closure via social media on Tuesday morning.

Virgin Hotels Glasgow opened its doors back in August as the second European property from the Virgin Group, founded by Sir Richard Branson.

The launch came after Virgin Hotels Edinburgh was officially opened by Branson on Victoria Street in March this year.