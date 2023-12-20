An airline has grown its presence at a Scottish airport by adding more flights to China for 2024.
Hainan Airlines will operate direct flights between Edinburgh and Beijing from May 17 to October 26, 2024 – an increase of nine weeks on 2023.
There will be four flights per week in the peak summer months (June 1 to September 30) on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Services will operate on Mondays and Fridays outwith these dates.
The flights will be operated on an Airbus A330-300.
Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “It’s great to see our partners at Hainan Airlines grow their presence at Edinburgh Airport and maintain that crucial direct connectivity between Scotland and China.
READ MORE: First direct flight route from Scottish airport to China to launch
“We know there is a continued attractiveness and allure of Scotland as an international destination, and that is acutely felt in China where our stunning scenery, our world-renowned food and drink, and our well sought after educational institutions are all highly regarded.
“These additional flights will also offer people in Scotland more opportunities to experience China and increase the potential for closer working and investment prospects for businesses both at home and abroad."
Angus Robertson, Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, said: “I am delighted that Hainan Airlines will continue the direct route between Edinburgh and Beijing, and also with an enhanced frequency for 2024.
“Continued direct connectivity through air travel is vital for economic and cultural links between China and Scotland, bringing increased benefits to visitors, students, tourists and businesses in both directions. Scotland is a world class tourist destination and I want to extend a warm welcome if you decide to travel to Scotland next year.”
Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland Chief Executive, said: “The return and increased capacity of this direct route connecting Beijing to Edinburgh is further evidence of the undeniable demand for our world famous offering.
“Scotland is perfectly placed to benefit from increased interest from Chinese visitors who are often looking for unique and exciting experiences the whole family can enjoy.
“We know that making it as easy as possible for people to come here makes Scotland a more enticing destination. Overseas holidaymakers tend to stay longer and spend more. They are an increasingly important part of the visitor economy, helping to attract investment, create jobs and sustain communities.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here