There will be four flights per week in the peak summer months (June 1 to September 30) on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Services will operate on Mondays and Fridays outwith these dates.

The flights will be operated on an Airbus A330-300.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “It’s great to see our partners at Hainan Airlines grow their presence at Edinburgh Airport and maintain that crucial direct connectivity between Scotland and China.

“We know there is a continued attractiveness and allure of Scotland as an international destination, and that is acutely felt in China where our stunning scenery, our world-renowned food and drink, and our well sought after educational institutions are all highly regarded.

“These additional flights will also offer people in Scotland more opportunities to experience China and increase the potential for closer working and investment prospects for businesses both at home and abroad."

Angus Robertson, Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, said: “I am delighted that Hainan Airlines will continue the direct route between Edinburgh and Beijing, and also with an enhanced frequency for 2024.

“Continued direct connectivity through air travel is vital for economic and cultural links between China and Scotland, bringing increased benefits to visitors, students, tourists and businesses in both directions. Scotland is a world class tourist destination and I want to extend a warm welcome if you decide to travel to Scotland next year.”

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland Chief Executive, said: “The return and increased capacity of this direct route connecting Beijing to Edinburgh is further evidence of the undeniable demand for our world famous offering.

“Scotland is perfectly placed to benefit from increased interest from Chinese visitors who are often looking for unique and exciting experiences the whole family can enjoy.

“We know that making it as easy as possible for people to come here makes Scotland a more enticing destination. Overseas holidaymakers tend to stay longer and spend more. They are an increasingly important part of the visitor economy, helping to attract investment, create jobs and sustain communities.”