Workers who lost their jobs following the closure of Virgin Hotels Glasgow are to stage a rally to demand 'wages, redundancy pay and compensation'.
More than 150 people are believed to have been left jobless just six days before Christmas after the hotel on Clyde Street closed "with immediate effect" on Tuesday.
The closure comes weeks after the company which owns the Virgin Hotels Glasgow building, Lloyds Developments Limited, fell into administration.
A spokesperson for Virgin Hotels said that the financial issues meant the hotel, which opened to much fanfare back in August, could not continue operating.
Unite Hospitality, which represents workers at the hotel, confirmed that a rally would be staged by workers outside the hotel on Wednesday afternoon.
Bryan Simpson, Unite's lead organiser for the hospitality sector said: “The way in which workers at Virgin Hotels have been treated is outrageous.
"Our members were told on Wednesday (19 December) by the CEO, who flew in from Miami, that the hotel would be closing with immediate effect. The decision was made without the required 45 days notice or consultation - just 6 days before Christmas.”
“The cold-hearted callousness displayed here isn't just morally reprehensible, but it is potentially unlawful.
"Unite will explore all legal avenues in support of the workers who will be demonstrating at the hotel in order to send a clear message that they want their wages for the entire month of December, redundancy pay and compensation.”
A Virgin Hotels spokesperson said on Wednesday that Virgin Group and the owners of the hotel "are committed to ensuring employees are paid for every day they have worked this month".
Meanwhile, A Glasgow pub has offered employment to staff who have found themselves jobless as a result of the closure of the hotel.
Bosses at Grace’s Irish Sports Bar in the Merchant City area took to Facebook to say they were in a position to offer shifts for a certain amount of FOH and bar staff to help them through to the New Year.
