It would see a 142-bedroom hotel built at the corner of Eastvale Place and Sandyford Street with two restaurants, two bars, co-working spaces, a gym, a movement studio and a rooftop terrace.

Pictured: Plans have been submitted for a new 'hotel for music lovers' from SWG3 (Image: Supplied)

It is hoped that the new build would amplify local hospitality, tourism and culture while encouraging international business opportunities with a "focus on design, community and a commitment to sustainability".

Bruce Robertson, said: “As we take our next step towards achieving our vision, we’re excited to show the unique offer of the hotel.

“With rooms for all budgets where taste is not measured in wallet size.

“In addition to accessibly priced bedrooms, the ground, first and second floors will be a hive of creative and cultural activity with facilities to appeal to the local community as well as hotel guests.

“We aim to not only deliver economic growth for the area but create new jobs, nurture local talent and create a world class destination.”

The redevelopment of the currently disused land is said to be the culmination of almost 20 years of investment in the area and would create over 100 new jobs.

While acting as new a hub for the local Yorkhill and Finnieston communities, the venture would also cater for a world renowned programme of events at SWG3 as well as the nearby SEC.

Paul Stallan, design director, Stallan-Brand, said: “Whilst the SWG3 Hotel is strategically situated to support the immediate regeneration initiative the hotel will also contribute to the ongoing success of Glasgow's 'Hydro Effect' which has seen the city become a global magnet for major music and conference events.

“As a 'hotel for music lovers', the SWG3 team are excited to expand their programme with a new leisure offer that will ensure they remain more visible, vital and circular.”

SWG3 continues to champion Glasgow’s City Plan which “prioritises investment that addresses the city’s waterfront and river corridor as an amenity that should be more accessible and valued”.

The proposal builds on a commitment to transforming the industrial backland that once supported a shipbuilding economy into a location for tourism and the creative industries.

Additionally, the proposal has said the hotel represents a further phase of the the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District (GRID), a project aimed at promoting industry and innovation across the communities close to the Riverside immediate to SWG3.