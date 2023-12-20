Plans for approximately 600 beds of student accommodation, "much" of which will be in "the more affordable price range", have been put forward at a development in St Andrews.
The third phase in the redevelopment of the former Madras College secondary school located to the south of the town covers the area of the playing fields along with alterations to the sports hall building. This will preserve the existing swimming pool and multi-purpose sports areas for the use of local residents.
Glasgow-based Scotsman Developments, which acquired the site of the B-listed Madras College buildings from Fife Council at the end of 2020, said the plans will help address the need for purpose-built student accommodation in the town. This in turn should ease pressure on existing housing stock currently operating as houses in multiple occupation (HMOs).
“We are delighted to be bringing forward our proposals for Phase 3 at Kilrymont, which if consented will safeguard a swimming pool for the town and deliver much-needed student accommodation," said David Scanlon of Scotsman Developments.
“This activity will continue to regenerate the former school site, building on the considerable work we have undertaken to date, and we are keen to hear the views of the community as we inform and shape these proposals.”
Scotsman Developments secured planning permission in principle in late 2022 for the wider mixed-use development at the 15-acre site on Kilrymont Road. This included private housing, student accommodation, a local convenience store, leisure facilities, and a restaurant, with approval of more detailed plans required at each stage in the process.
A proposal of application notice (PAN) has now been submitted to Fife Council covering the student accommodation and sports hall. Scotsman Developments intends to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week period of community consultation.
