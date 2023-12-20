The Sir Andy Murray-backed Rangers kit maker has signed a major deal with a national cricket teams organisation.
Sportswear brand Castore praised the spirit of the New Zealand Cricket machine as it announced a new partnership from the start of next summer.
The collaboration marks Castore’s first steps into the country, where there is a strong tradition of not only sport, but cricket in particular.
The deal will see Castore provide technical kit covering all formats of the game offering premium precision products for the New Zealand cricket teams, the staff, communities, and fans.
The New Zealand national team often rank among cricket’s top seeded sides, with runs to both the ICC World Cup and ICC T20 World Cup in 2019 and 2021 respectively.
Fans of New Zealand cricket "can expect fully bespoke playing kits across all formats of the game as Castore looks to offer something for every supporter, as well as the players performing on the pitch", the firm said.
Tom Beahon, co-founder of Castore, said: "We are beyond delighted to announce our partnership with New Zealand cricket. The team play the sport the right way, positive, authentic and with humility, which is everything we strive for as a brand.
"There is a further similarity with the Blackcaps and Whiteferns, as the teams are not afraid to take on the supposed big players in the sport, much like ourselves.
“This latest union further cements Castore’s presence and commitment to the sporting landscape globally as we continue to partner with teams at the elite level of the game.”
Chris Smith, NZC commercial manager, said: “There is significant alignment between the values and objectives of NZC, and Castore.
“A partnership with Castore presents opportunities for NZC to better serve the high performance needs of our players, to build on the NZC, Blackcaps and Whiteferns brands, and to meet the changing preferences of fans.
“Feedback from the Blackcaps and Whiteferns has been overwhelmingly positive.”
