Born in London and growing up in Bristol, Levick trained in Drama and Theatre Arts at Queen Margaret University College in Edinburgh and was the recipient of a Scottish Arts Council Directors Bursary, and has spent most of her career in Scotland.

She has won and been nominated for a number of awards and directed more than 42 professional productions.

It is a full circle moment for the artist who says she grew up going to watch and be inspired by shows at Tron Theatre.

She has already worked as Artistic Director and of both the Stellar Quines Theatre Company, a feminist theatre company based in Edinburgh, and of ‘A Play, A Pie and A Pint, the famous lunchtime theatre programme based at the Oran Mor in Glasgow’s West End and touring throughout Scotland, which is her current role.

Levick’s credits also include episodes of River City for BBC Studios as well as productions staged at the Citizens’ Theatre, the National Theatre of Scotland and Dundee Rep theatre, where she was the first female artistic director.

Read more: Cineworld slashes prices in new membership structure

Before announcing his decision to step down as artistic director in the summer of this year, Andy Arnold had been in charge of the realm since 2008.

The end of his tenure at the Tron Theatre closes the latest chapter of what is an iconic career in the Scottish arts scene. Arnold was the main driving force behind the establishment of one of Europe’s leading cultural venues in Glasgow in 1991, The Arches,which closed its doors in 2015.

His work at The Arches earned him an honorary doctorate of literature from Strathclyde University.

Highlights of his time at the Tron included a world premiere stage production of James Joyces’ Ulysses which went on to tour in China and Arnold to stage work in Mandarin with Chinese theatre companies in Beijing and Shanghai.

Looking to the future, the brains behind the current operation at Tron Theatre have said that Ms Levick’s vision matches their vision of a theatre that engages with its city.

As well as staging exciting and often provocative plays, the Tron Theatre is known for its outreach work in the community, putting on drama workshops in local primary schools, youth theatre opportunities, as well as creative writing for adults and professional development opportunities.

Read more: The Pavilion Theatre's pantomime is a real treasure

Roberta Doyle, Chair of the Tron Theatre Board of Directors said: “Jemima Levick is one of the UK's most exciting Artistic Directors. The Board and staff of the Tron are delighted to welcome her for the next chapter of the theatre's distinguished journey.

“Jemima brings a wealth of creativity, experience and skill to the Tron and she will inspire artists, audiences and participants alike in the years ahead.”

Patricia Stead, Tron Theatre's Executive Director said: “From a very strong list of candidates, Jemima stood out with her artistic vision, her understanding of the challenges ahead for Scottish producing theatre, her strong alignment with our commitment to support the theatre-making sector, and for her appreciation of the Tron's ambition to engage more with the people of Glasgow.”

Ms Levick, who will take over the theatre in 2024, said: “I am beyond thrilled to be appointed as Artistic Director of the Tron Theatre. I grew up as a theatre student watching shows there, and to follow in the footsteps of arts leaders of the calibre of Michael Boyd, Neil Murray and Andy Arnold is an honour and a privilege. The Tron has been creating extraordinary, landmark productions since its inception and I can't wait to add to that canon of work.

“I am particularly excited to work with the brilliant Tron staff team, the board, Roberta Doyle as Chair and of course Patricia Stead. As far as I'm concerned, Glasgow audiences, artists and participants are the best in the world, and so to lead such an iconic venue in this brilliant city is a career ambition fulfilled."